 TheWolverine - Wolverine TV: Michigan PWO QB Target Trevor Andrews Talks Ann Arbor Visit
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-20 05:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: Michigan PWO QB Target Trevor Andrews Talks Ann Arbor Visit

EJ Holland and Clayton Sayfie
TheWolverine.com

2021 Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood Michigan Wolverines football preferred walk-on quarterback target Trevor Andrews discusses his visit to Ann Arbor and more.

Michigan Wolverines football PWO QB target Trevor Andrews was on campus over the weekend.
Michigan Wolverines football PWO QB target Trevor Andrews was on campus over the weekend. (The Wolverine)

