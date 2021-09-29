Wolverine TV: Michigan Staff Hits The Road, Thoughts On Recruits We Saw
TheWolverine.coms EJ Holland and Clayton Sayfie break down the latest surrounding Michigan Wolverines football recruiting.
Watch or listen below and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more content!
RELATED: Commit Impact: What Landing Kenneth Grant Means For Michigan
RELATED: Wolverine TV: Q&A With New Michigan DT Commit Kenneth Grant
Listen to the audio version below or wherever you get your podcasts!
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW,
@JB_ Wolverine, @Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook