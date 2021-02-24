 Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Phil Martelli Previews Michigan vs. Iowa
Wolverine TV: Phil Martelli Previews Michigan's Game Against Iowa

Clayton Sayfie, Chris Balas and Austin Fox
Michigan Wolverines basketball associate head coach Phil Martelli met with the media ahead of his team's matchup with Iowa Thursday night.

Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

