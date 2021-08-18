Wolverine TV Podcast: Balas & Skene Talk Michigan O-Line, Season Scenarios
TheWolverine.com senior editor Chris Balas is joined by former Michigan All-Big Ten offensive lineman and five-time Big Ten champion Doug Skene to discuss U-M's offensive line, some scenarios for how the season may play out and more.
Watch or listen below and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more content!
RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football ITF EXTRA: Camp's Top Receiver, More Standouts
RELATED: Michigan DT Donovan Jeter Is Tired Of Compliments, Focused On Producing
Listen to the audio version below or on whatever podcast platform you use (iTunes, Spotify, Google Play, iHeart Radio, etc.)!
