 Michigan Wolverines Football: Chris Balas And Doug Skene Talk Michigan, Bo Schembechler, More
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-17 09:51:32 -0500') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV Podcast: Chris Balas & Doug Skene On Michigan Football, More

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

TheWolverine.com's Chris Balas and former Michigan All-Big Ten offensive lineman Doug Skene discuss U-M football, Bo Schembechler and more.

Watch or listen below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Listen to the audio version below or wherever you get your podcasts...

