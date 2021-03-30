 Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Previewing Michigan's Elite Eight Game Against UCLA
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-30 10:37:10 -0500') }} basketball

Wolverine TV: Previewing Michigan's Elite Eight Game Against UCLA

Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie
TheWolverine.com

TheWolverine.com's Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie recap Michigan's win over Florida State and preview UCLA.

RELATED: Michigan vs. UCLA Preview, Lineup Breakdown, Prediction & More

RELATED: Elite Culture Is All Juwan Howard Knows

Michigan Wolverines basketball sophomore Franz Wagner scored 13 points and notched 10 rebounds and five assists in a win over Florida State.
