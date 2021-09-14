 Wolverine TV: Q&A With In-State Rivals250 Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Target WR Semaj Morgan
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-14 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: Q&A With In-State Rivals250 WR Semaj Morgan

Rivals250 wide receiver Semaj Morgan holds a Michigan Wolverines football recruiting offer.
Rivals250 wide receiver Semaj Morgan holds a Michigan offer.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
The Wolverine's EJ Holland recently caught up with 2023 Rivals250 wide receiver Semaj Morgan to get his thoughts on Michigan, the recruiting process and more.

Watch the full interview below.

