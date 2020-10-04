 Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Rivals100 RB Donovan Edwards Game Highlights
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-04 14:43:38 -0500') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: Rivals100 RB Donovan Edwards Game Highlights

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Game highlights of top Michigan Wolverines football target and Rivals100 running back Donovan Edwards. His West Bloomfield (Mich.) High squad took on Clarkston (Mich.) High last Friday.

Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED: Michigan Football: Cleared to Return, Jalen Mayfield Is Ready To Dominate

RELATED: Wolverine TV: Postgame Reactions On Several Of Michigan's Top Targets

Michigan Wolverines football target Donovan Edwards had a big game Friday night.
Michigan Wolverines football target Donovan Edwards had a big game Friday night. (The Wolverine)
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}