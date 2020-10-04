Wolverine TV: Rivals100 RB Donovan Edwards Game Highlights
Game highlights of top Michigan Wolverines football target and Rivals100 running back Donovan Edwards. His West Bloomfield (Mich.) High squad took on Clarkston (Mich.) High last Friday.
Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
RELATED: Michigan Football: Cleared to Return, Jalen Mayfield Is Ready To Dominate
RELATED: Wolverine TV: Postgame Reactions On Several Of Michigan's Top Targets
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook