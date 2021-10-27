Wolverine TV: Sherrone Moore, Shaun Nua Discuss Michigan's Trenches
Michigan Wolverines football co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Sherrone Moore and defensive line coach Shaun Nua met with the media Wednesday afternoon to discuss their position groups, the upcoming game against Michigan State and more.
Watch these interviews below and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more videos!
RELATED: Michigan Video Analysis: In The Trenches With Doug Skene, Northwestern
RELATED: Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker: Focus Is 'Heightened' For MSU Week
Michigan Football Co-Offensive Coordinator / Offensive Line Coach Sherrone Moore
Michigan Football Defensive Line Coach Shaun Nua
