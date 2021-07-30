Wolverine TV: Top Storylines For Michigan's BBQ At The Big House, More

TheWolverine.com's Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland break down top storylines for Michigan Wolverines football's BBQ At The Big House, discuss a recent decommitment and more.

Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED: Into The Blue: Top In-State Recruits Sound Off On Michigan's NIL Plan

RELATED: Blue Chips: Deon Johnson On Michigan, Offseason Work With Will Johnson