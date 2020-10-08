 Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Where Things Stand With Five-Star DB Will Johnson
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-08 17:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: Where Things Stand With 2022 Five-Star DB Will Johnson

Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland
TheWolverine.com

Reporting from outside Michigan Stadium, The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland break down Michigan football's pursuit of 2022 Grosse Pointe (Mich.) South five-star defensive back Will Johnson.

Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel

RELATED: Michigan Commit Tommy Doman On Enrolling Early, Recruiting Donovan Edwards

RELATED: Coffee House: A Breakdown Of Michigan Targets In Texas

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Michigan Wolverines football target Will Johnson is a top priority in 2022.
Michigan Wolverines football target Will Johnson is a top priority in 2022. (The Wolverine)

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}