Wolverine TV: Where Things Stand With 2022 Five-Star DB Will Johnson
Reporting from outside Michigan Stadium, The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland break down Michigan football's pursuit of 2022 Grosse Pointe (Mich.) South five-star defensive back Will Johnson.
RELATED: Michigan Commit Tommy Doman On Enrolling Early, Recruiting Donovan Edwards
RELATED: Coffee House: A Breakdown Of Michigan Targets In Texas
