Reporting from outside Michigan Stadium, The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland break down Michigan football's pursuit of 2022 Grosse Pointe (Mich.) South five-star defensive back Will Johnson.

Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel

RELATED: Michigan Commit Tommy Doman On Enrolling Early, Recruiting Donovan Edwards

RELATED: Coffee House: A Breakdown Of Michigan Targets In Texas