Wolverines In The NFL: Brady's Best Two-Game Start, Brandon Graham's Injury
After leading the 49th game-winning drive of his career in an opening night victory over the Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady tossed five scores and no interceptions, completing 66.7 percent of his passes (24 of 36) with a passer rating of 129.2 in a 48-25 Week 2 triumph over division rival Atlanta.
His nine touchdown passes at this point in the season mark his best-ever two-game start.
The former Michigan signal-caller and the Bucs are off and running as they attempt to defend their world title, but aren’t satisfied.
“I certainly wish that I made a few better throws tonight,” the 44-year-old said after beating the Falcons Sept. 19. “Obviously, we all wish we could have done some things to be more productive, but it was a good team effort.”
Brady currently has 79,859 career passing yards, meaning he's just 500 shy of breaking the all-time record of 80,358 yards, which is held by the now-retired Drew Brees. Averaging 327.5 passing yards per game, Brady is on pace to break the record in Week 4, when he'll take on the New England Patriots.
Elsewhere in the NFL, and on a much more gloomy note, Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham’s season is over, after the former U-M star ruptured his achilles in the team’s Week 2 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
Graham was ranked by his peers as the No. 99 player in the league heading into the 2021 campaign, and had made two tackles and one stop for loss in the Eagles’ season-opening win over the Falcons Sept. 12.
He took to Twitter after receiving the brutal news that he wouldn’t be able to return to action this year, taking a positive approach.
“We are still about to shock the world!” Graham wrote. “I will just be leading from the sidelines this year, working to be great for 2022. Appreciate all the love, and now it is time for guys to step it up. You have to find the treasure in every situation!”
Graham has been placed on injured reserve, head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed Sept. 20.
Below is a complete update on every former Wolverine in the NFL:
Tom Brady (Played at U-M from 1995-99), QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Connected on 24 of his 36 pass attempts for five touchdowns, while also rushing once for six yards in a 48-25 win over the Atlanta Falcons ... For the season, he has completed 65.1 percent of his passes for 655 yards and nine touchdowns with two interceptions ... The Buccaneers are 2-0.
Ben Bredeson (2016-19), OL, New York Giants
Traded by the Baltimore Ravens — the team that drafted him in 2020 — to the Giants Aug. 31 … Came off the bench in both games for the 0-2 Giants and posted an overall PFF grade of 57.9 while playing both right and left guard.
Devin Bush Jr. (2016-18), LB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Played in his first regular-season contest since tearing his ACL in Week 5 last season Sept. 12 against the Buffalo Bills, totaling 10 tackles, but sat out the team’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders Sept. 19 due to a groin injury he suffered in practice just two days prior.
Camaron Cheeseman (2016-19), LS, Washington Football Team
Has snapped on punts and place kicks 19 times in two contests for the 1-1 Football Team, with the unit nailing six of its seven field goal attempts.
Frank Clark (2011-14), DE, Kansas City Chiefs
Missed the 1-1 Chiefs’ opener with a hamstring injury that was lingering from preseason practices, but made his season debut Sept. 19, starting in a loss to the Baltimore Ravens and recording two tackles, including one stop behind the line of scrimmage.
Mason Cole (2014-17), OL, Minnesota Vikings
Saw action on special teams in both of the 0-2 Vikings’ tilts.
Nico Collins (2017-19), WR, Houston Texans
Made his starting debut for the 1-1 Texans in a Sept. 19 loss to the Cleveland Browns, catching one ball for 32 yards, after playing a backup role in the opener Sept. 12, a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars … Suffered a shoulder injury against the Browns and is expected to miss three to four weeks.
Mike Danna (2019), DE, Kansas City Chiefs
Started in the absence of Clark Sept. 12 against the Browns, recording three tackles and one quarterback hit, before coming off the bench and not recording any stats in a Sept. 19 loss to the Ravens.
Chris Evans (2016-20), RB, Cincinnati Bengals
Registered one reception for 14 yards in a loss to the Chicago Bears ... Played exclusively on special teams in a win over the Minnesota Vikings the week prior.
Rashan Gary (2016-18), LB, Green Bay Packers
Started and totaled two tackles in a 1-1 Packers' Monday night win over the Detroit Lions ... Began the opener Sept. 12, a loss to the New Orleans Saints, but did not record any statistics.
Zach Gentry (2015-18), TE, Pittsburgh Steelers
Played on special teams in the 1-1 Steelers' loss to the Las Vegas Raiders ... Caught one pass for -2 yards in a Week 1 win over the Buffalo Bills.
Graham Glasgow (2011-15), OL, Denver Broncos
Started at right guard in the 2-0 Broncos' triumph over the New York Giants Sept. 12, not allowing any sacks or committing any penalties ... Following the game, he was taken to the hospital after experiencing an irregular heartbeat, forcing him to miss the ensuing clash (a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars).
Jordan Glasgow (2015-19), LB, Indianapolis Colts
Totaled two tackles while playing special teams and two snaps on defense in the 0-2 Colts' loss to the Los Angeles Rams ... Played in the opener, a loss to the Seattle Seahawks, but did not record any statistics.
Brandon Graham (2006-09), DE, Philadelphia Eagles
Started and compiled two tackles, including one stop for loss in a Sept. 12 win over the Atlanta Falcons, before suffering a season-ending achilles injury early on in a setback to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2.
Chad Henne (2004-07), QB, Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes’ backup has not seen game action for the 1-1 Chiefs.
Khaleke Hudson (2016-19), LB, Washington Football Team
Received special teams playing time in both of 1-1 Washington’s contests to date, with no statistics.
Maurice Hurst (2013-17), DT, San Francisco 49ers
Placed on the injured reserve list while he recovers from an ankle ailment.
Taylor Lewan (2009-13), OL, Tennessee Titans
Hurt his knee in warmups before the 1-1 Titans' triumph over the Seattle Seahawks in which he did not play ... Allowed two sacks and posted a 39.7 PFF rating in a Week 1 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
Jourdan Lewis (2013-16), CB, Dallas Cowboys
Came off the bench in the 1-1 Cowboys' win over the Los Angeles Chargers, totaling two stops ... Started the team's Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, notching one interception, two tackles, two pass breakups and one fumble recovery.
David Long Jr. (2016-18), CB, Los Angeles Rams
Started and posted two tackles in the 2-0 Rams' win over the Indianapolis Colts ... Began his team's Week 1 victory over the Chicago Bears, recording five tackles, one interception and two pass breakups.
Jalen Mayfield (2018-20), OL, Atlanta Falcons
Started both games for the 0-2 Falcons, committing three penalties and yielding two sacks.
Cameron McGrone (2018-20), LB, New England Patriots
Recovering from a torn ACL suffered during his 2020 season at Michigan, McGrone remains on the reserve/non-football injury list and may miss the entirety of his would-be rookie campaign.
Sean McKeon (2016-19), TE, Dallas Cowboys
On the injured reserve list with an ankle sprain he suffered during a preseason game.
Josh Metellus (2016-19), S, Minnesota Vikings
Seen action on special teams in both of the Vikings’ losses.
Bryan Mone (2014-18), DT, Seattle Seahawks
Made five tackles and one quarterback hit while coming off the bench in the Seahawks' Sept. 12 triumph over the Indianapolis Colts, before missing the team’s Week 2 loss to the Tennessee Titans with an elbow injury.
Quinn Nordin (2016-20), K, New England Patriots
Placed on injured reserve with an abdomen injury.
Michael Onwenu (2016-19), OL, New England Patriots
Started both games at left guard for the 1-1 Patriots, yielding no sacks … His 84.8 PFF grade leads the league’s guards.
Kwity Paye (2017-19), DE, Indianapolis Colts
Started and registered five tackles in the 0-2 Colts' loss to the Los Angeles Rams ... Made three tackles, including one stop for loss in Week 1 versus the Seattle Seahawks.
Donovan Peoples-Jones (2017-19), WR, Cleveland Browns
Came off the bench in the 1-1 Browns' win over the Houston Texans and hauled in one catch for 14 yards ... Began the team's Week 1 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and notched one reception for four yards.
Jabrill Peppers (2014-16), S, New York Giants
Recorded six tackles and one pass breakup, and returned two punts for eight yards in the 0-2 Giants' loss to the Washington Football Team ... In a Week 1 setback to the Denver Broncos, he posted six stops, including one behind the line of scrimmage, and one punt return for two yards.
Cesar Ruiz (2017-19), OL, New Orleans Saints
Started at right guard during the 1-1 Saints' Sept. 12 blowout of the Green Bay Packers, but moved over to center once starter Erik McCoy went down with an injury on the first drive ... Began the next tilt, a setback to the Carolina Panthers, at center and registered a 63.6 PFF rating.
Jon Runyan (2015-19), OL, Green Bay Packers
Made his first career start at left guard during the 1-1 Packers' win over the Detroit Lions Monday night, posting a 79.6 PFF rating and allowing no sacks ... Saw one snap of special teams action in a Week 1 loss to the New Orleans Saints.
Ambry Thomas (2017-19), CB, San Francisco 49ers
Did not see action in the 2-0 49ers' win over the Philadelphia Eagles ... Played in the team's season-opening win over the Detroit Lions, recording two tackles.
Josh Uche (2016-19), LB, New England Patriots
Made two sacks, three tackles and two quarterback hits in the 1-1 Patriots' win over the New York Jets ... Had a sack in a loss to the Miami Dolphins Sept. 12.
Chase Winovich (2014-18), DE, New England Patriots
Compiled two tackles in the 1-1 Patriots' win over the New York Jets, after posting one stop in Week 1.
Chris Wormley (2012-16), DT, Pittsburgh Steelers
Started the 1-1 Steelers' loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, generating one tackle ... Came off the bench in a season-opening triumph over the Buffalo Bills and made one stop.
