At this time three years ago, Michigan had just finished a dreadful 2-4 season, and the Wolverines were left at a crossroads. There were seemingly more questions than answers for a program that, six years into the Jim Harbaugh era, was finishing below .500.

Was Jim Harbaugh the right man for the job?

Would Michigan ever beat Ohio State under Harbaugh?

How long would it take Michigan to become nationally relevant again?

The answers to the three questions above were unequivocally yes, yes and not long at all.

Later in the 2021 calendar year, Michigan won the Big Ten and punched its ticket to its first ever College Football Playoff. The Wolverines were manhandled by the eventual national champion Georgia Bulldogs, but it almost didn't matter — a dam was clearly broken.

The 2021 season began what has been the best three-year stretch in Michigan football history, and perhaps the moment things became real was on Sept. 11, 2021, when the Wolverines hosted the Washington Huskies at the Big House.

Although Washington turned out to be a subpar power five program in 2021 — it finished 4-8 — Michigan beating a preseason top-25 team by three touchdowns signaled that things might finally be different.

On Saturday, Michigan star running back Blake Corum, who was a sophomore for the first matchup against the Huskies in 2021, recalled the game.

"Yeah, I remember it was amazing," Blake Corum said. "It was electric. The fans were great, and I expect them to be great Monday. I believe I went for, I don't know, 150-plus, a couple touchdowns, so it was definitely a great game."

Defensive back Rod Moore was only a freshman, and he could only recall bits and pieces of the game, but he said it will be good to play the Huskies again.

"I remember that game very vaguely, because I played a little bit," Moore said. "It was probably the second game of my freshman year, so I wasn't playing as much... Just to be able to play them again is gonna feel real great."

Linebacker Michael Barrett, one of the longest-tenured Wolverines on the team, took the "full circle" notion even a step further.

"I feel like it's kinda all come full circle," Barrett said. "From playing Alabama in the [Citrus] Bowl to playing Washington and just finally being able to make it all come full circle. It's definitely come full circle."

The Alabama game that Barrett refers to predates even the beginning of the horrific 2020 season. No. 14 Michigan lost to No. 13 Alabama 35-16 in the VRBO Citrus Bowl, which took place on Jan. 1, 2020.

Exactly four years later, Michigan defeated Alabama in a game that meant much, much more. Now, it will have an opportunity to defeat yet another familiar opponent.

Michigan won that game against Washington in 2021 on the back of Corum, who ran for 171 yards and three touchdowns en route to a 31-10 win over the Huskies.

More than two full calendar years later, things haven't changed much. Corum has scored a touchdown in every game this season, and he's coming off a two-touchdown performance against Alabama in the Rose Bowl.

Michigan is set to take on Washington at 7:30 p.m. ET from NRG Stadium in Houston.