Wolverines stay hot, upset No. 12 Louisville in regional

Michigan baseball's inspired run continued on Saturday evening when the Wolverines defeated regional host No. 12 Louisville, 7-3, in Game 2 of the regional.

U-M beat Oregon, 8-6, in Game 1 of the regional on Friday night behind 5.2 strong innings from starting pitcher Connor O'Halloran.

That wasn't the case on Saturday as head coach Eric Bakich had to pull starter Walker Cleveland only one out into the second inning. Cleveland has five starts this season and hasn't gone more than four innings with more appearances as a reliever. The senior was erratic, and after giving up one run, Bakich went to junior right-hander Noah Rennard.

Rennard, along with some help from Cameron Weston, Chase Allen, and Jacob Denner, would shut down the prolific Cardinals offense, allowing two runs across 7.2 innings.

Of course, Michigan had no shortage of offense, as MLB Draft prospect Clark Elliott & senior Joe Stewart went back-to-back, driving in three runs in the third inning.

The scoring didn't stop as the Wolverines scored two runs or more in three consecutive innings from the third to the fifth.

Bakich's team moves to the regional final for the first time since the College World Series run in 2019. Michigan went 0-2 in Notre Dame's regional last season.

At 4 PM, Michigan will play the winner of the elimination game between the two teams it beat, Louisville and Oregon, who play at noon.