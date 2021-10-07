 WolverineTV: Michigan Wolverines Football Video Podcast, Balas & Skene On Nebraska
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-07 08:29:17 -0500') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: Michigan Football Video Podcast, Balas & Skene On Nebraska

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Chris Balas and Doug Skene break down Michigan Wolverines football's upcoming game with Nebraska, more.

Michigan Wolverines football's Jim Harbaugh and Nebraska's Scott Frost go head to head for the third time Saturday
---

