Last offseason, the Michigan women's basketball program suffered one major departure — star forward Naz Hillmon. Her departure left a bit of a hole in the low post for Kim Barnes Arico's team, and although Emily Kiser greatly improved in Hillmon's absence, it was clear she was missed.

This offseason, albeit it's not even two weeks old, is shaping up to be a similar, yet different offseason. Instead of one, big departure, it's trending toward an offseason of numerous departures both from the roster and from the coaching staff.

Out of eligibility

Leigha Brown and Emily Kiser have finished their college basketball careers. They each just completed their fifth seasons in college, and they will move on. Michigan loses two of its top three scorers, but then again, it's unavoidable.

Michelle Sidor transfers to DePaul

Michelle Sidor, a senior guard from New Jersey, entered the transfer portal and committed to DePaul. Sidor played in 31 games and averaged 11.3 minutes per contest as a freshman under Kim Barnes Arico, but an increase in talent resulted in Sidor being buried on the depth chart.

She played in just one game during the 2022-23 season, and she opted to spend her remaining two seasons of eligibility at DePaul.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5FeGNpdGVkIGZvciB0aGUgbmV4dCB0d28geWVhcnMgd2l0aCA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0RlUGF1bFdCQkhvb3BzP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBEZVBhdWxXQkJIb29wczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0NvbW1pdHRlZD9zcmM9aGFz aCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0NvbW1pdHRlZDwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0h2NEJvQk5ReEUiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9IdjRCb0JOUXhFPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pY2hlbGxlIChATWljaGVs bGUyNHNpZG9yKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01pY2hl bGxlMjRzaWRvci9zdGF0dXMvMTYzODMzOTA0Mjg4NTQxOTAwOD9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAyMiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Coaching departures

In the days since the season's ending, Michigan has lost two coaches from its staff. Assistant coach/recruiting coordinator Erin Batth took the head coaching job at Providence after one season in her position with the Wolverines.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5FcmluIEJhdHRoIE5hbWVkIEhlYWQgQ29hY2ggT2YgV29tZW4mIzM5 O3MgQmFza2V0YmFsbCBQcm9ncmFtPGJyPjxicj5GdWxsIFJlbGVhc2U6IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9rcmtHdVlDYUs3Ij5odHRwczovL3QuY28v a3JrR3VZQ2FLNzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2FZelgyZDBt Z3IiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9hWXpYMmQwbWdyPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IFByb3ZpZGVuY2VXQkIgKEBQcm92aWRlbmNlV0JCKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Byb3ZpZGVuY2VXQkIvc3RhdHVzLzE2Mzc4Mzkx OTQ1NTgwMjU3MzE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggMjAsIDIw MjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Providence then hired another Michigan assistant coach in Valerie Nainima to the same position. It also hired graduate manager Reyna Frost to be an assistant coach with the Friars, too.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5MZXQmIzM5O3MgZ2V0IHRvIHdvcmvigLzvuI88YnI+T2ZmaWNpYWwg UmVsZWFzZTogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3NCN2tCUFBUS2giPmh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9zQjdrQlBQVEtoPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vbnEwVHRKQXRPcCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL25xMFR0SkF0T3A8L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUHJvdmlkZW5jZVdCQiAoQFByb3ZpZGVuY2VXQkIpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUHJvdmlkZW5jZVdCQi9zdGF0 dXMvMTY0MDM3MTExNzUyNDE0ODIyOT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5N YXJjaCAyNywgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Bbm90aGVyIHBpZWNlIG9mIHRoZSBwdXp6bGUgaXMgaW4gcGxhY2Xw n6epPGJyPldlbGNvbWUgQXNzaXN0YW50IENvYWNoIFJleW5hIEZyb3N0ICg8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Zyb3N0UmV5bmE/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEZyb3N0UmV5bmE8L2E+KSB0byBGcmlhcnRvd27i gLzvuI88YnI+PGJyPk9mZmljaWFsIFJlbGVhc2U6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9aUFdFU1ZWMGRBIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vWlBXRVNWVjBkQTwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1gwSTQ1VzZWc0kiPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9YMEk0NVc2VnNJPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFByb3ZpZGVuY2VX QkIgKEBQcm92aWRlbmNlV0JCKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1Byb3ZpZGVuY2VXQkIvc3RhdHVzLzE2NDA0MDYyMTMxOTA5OTE4OTQ/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggMjcsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Ari Wiggins enters the transfer portal

The 5-foot-8 sophomore guard announced via social media on Monday that she will enter the transfer portal with two seasons of eligibility remaining. Wiggins played in 37 games over her two-year Michigan career, and she scored 33 total points.

She spent the majority of the season sitting behind star guards Leigha Brown, Laila Phelia and Maddie Nolan.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Gb3J3YXJk8J+Zj/Cfj748YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2hhc2h0YWcvVHJ1c3RUaGVQcm9jZXNzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jVHJ1c3RUaGVQcm9jZXNzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vNkR6ZEp2VU1PaSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzZE emRKdlVNT2k8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQXJpIFdpZ2dpbnMgKEBhcmlfd2ln Z2lucykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9hcmlfd2lnZ2lu cy9zdGF0dXMvMTY0MDQ2MzcxMTEyMjEyMDcwNj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAyNywgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2 PgoK

Maddie Nolan enters the transfer portal

Reports have suggested that senior guard Maddie Nolan has entered her name into the transfer portal. There has yet to be confirmation from Nolan, but the loss would be a huge hit to Michigan's backcourt.

Nolan is best known for her remarkable shooting ability, which earned her the nickname 'Maddie Nylon.' Should Nolan leave, Michigan would lose three of its top four scorers, and the backcourt would be rather unproven.

Laila Phelia will obviously lead the way. Alongside her are soon-to-be juniors Jordan Hobbs and Greta Kampschroeder, who were inconsistent throughout the 2022-23 season.

Sophomore Kate Clarke, and freshmen Taylor Woodson, Macy Brown and Katy Eidle will all have the potential to step into significant roles early in their Michigan careers.