Women's golf claims first Big Ten title in school history
The Michigan women's golf team, led by Monet Chun, brought home the program's first Big Ten championship in school history at the Big Ten Championships this past weekend in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Over the course of the three-day event, Chun shot 70-66-69 on the par 71 course to finish with a 205 (-8). The 205 was four shots better than the next closest competitor. Mikaela Schulz, Ashley Lau, Hailey Borja, Sophia Trombetta and Ashley Kim all placed in the individual top 50 for the Wolverines.
As a team, Michigan shot an outstanding 281 on the second day of the event to vault itself into the lead. Then, on the event's final day, the Wolverines shot a 291 to hold off Michigan State and Ohio State.
Michigan will now host the NCAA Regionals at the university golf course starting on Monday, May 9. Twelve teams will make their way to Ann Arbor, fighting for four spots and a chance to advance to the NCAA Finals in Arizona. Additionally, six individuals from teams which did not qualify for a spot in the NCAA Regionals will compete for two spots and a chance to go to Arizona as well.