Women's golf claims first Big Ten title in school history

The Michigan women's golf team, led by Monet Chun, brought home the program's first Big Ten championship in school history at the Big Ten Championships this past weekend in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5ISVNUT1JZwqBJUyBNQURFITxicj48YnI+8J+PhvCfj4bCoDIwMjLC oEIxRyBDSEFNUElPTlPCoPCfj4bwn4+GPGJyPkZJUlNUIFRJTUUgSU4gUFJP R1JBTSBISVNUT1JZITxicj48YnI+44C977iP4puz77iPIO+/vO+/vCB8IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0JsdWU/c3Jj PWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0JsdWU8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9EMDV1OEp3aHMwIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vRDA1dThKd2hzMDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNaWNoaWdhbiBXb21lbiYj Mzk7cyBHb2xmIChAVU1pY2hXR29sZikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9VTWljaFdHb2xmL3N0YXR1cy8xNTE4MzI1MTYyMjQ4MjI4ODY2 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDI0LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Over the course of the three-day event, Chun shot 70-66-69 on the par 71 course to finish with a 205 (-8). The 205 was four shots better than the next closest competitor. Mikaela Schulz, Ashley Lau, Hailey Borja, Sophia Trombetta and Ashley Kim all placed in the individual top 50 for the Wolverines.

As a team, Michigan shot an outstanding 281 on the second day of the event to vault itself into the lead. Then, on the event's final day, the Wolverines shot a 291 to hold off Michigan State and Ohio State.