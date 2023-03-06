Women's gymnastics defeats No. 1-ranked Oklahoma on senior night
The No. 2-ranked Michigan women's gymnastics team defeated No. 1-ranked Oklahoma, 198.025-197.925 on Monday night in the regular-season gymnastics meet of the year. The Sooners had yet to be defeated this season, but Michigan's stellar performance on the floor rotation lifted it over the nation's top-ranked team.
Michigan started things off on the vault, where it struggled to keep up with Oklahoma. The Sooners jumped out to a .425 lead after just one rotation, which is a significant advantage in college gymnastics.
In the second rotation, the Wolverines took on the uneven bars, and they tallied four scores of 9.900 or better to cut the deficit in half, to just .200.
Michigan then went to the beam, where it continued to crawl closer to the No. 1-ranked Sooners. Gabby Wilson and Natalie Wojcik each scored 9.975 on the beam to bring the Wolverines to within .150 of Oklahoma.
With just one rotation left, Michigan was still behind Oklahoma by a significant margin, and it seemed that the .425 first-rotation deficit would come back to haunt the Wolverines. However, Michigan put together a spectacular floor performance, and thanks to a few key Sooner mistakes late on the beam, the Wolverines came away with a remarkable comeback victory.
Over the last three rotations, Michigan outscored Oklahoma by more than half a point.
The Big Ten champion Wolverines will close out the regular season on Friday with a road meet against Georgia.
The team will then embark on the Big Ten Championships on Saturday, March 18 in Coralville, Iowa. The NCAA Regionals will follow, and the season will finish with the NCAA Championships in Fort Worth, Texas.
