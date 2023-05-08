News More News
{{ timeAgo('2023-05-08 11:17:29 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Women's tennis blows past Notre Dame, advances to NCAA Super Regional

Brock Heilig • Maize&BlueReview
Staff Writer
@brockheilig

On Saturday afternoon, the Michigan women's tennis team defeated Notre Dame in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, 4-1. The Wolverines breezed past the Fighting Irish to advance to the round of 16 for the 10th time since 2010.

In singles, Michigan's Jaedan Brown knocked off Notre Dame's Julia Andreach, 6-4, 6-4 in No. 2 singles, while Julia Fliegner secured a win for U-M at No. 3 singles, 6-3, 1-6, 6-1.

Meanwhile, in doubles, Brown and Andrea Cerdan bested Notre Dame's best duo at No. 1 doubles by a score of 7-5. At No. 2 doubles, Fliegner and her partner, Lily Jones, cruised past the No. 2 doubles team of the Fighting Irish to help secure the win.

Michigan's win over Notre Dame came after a dominant performance over the Horizon League's Youngstown State in the NCAA Tournament opener. The Wolverines beat the Penguins, 4-0, and they've lost just one match in the tournament so far.

Head coach Ronni Bernstein and the 5th-ranked Wolverines will now host 12th-ranked Virginia in the round of 16. The match will take place on Saturday, May 13 at 1 p.m. at the Varsity Tennis Center in Ann Arbor.

Should Michigan win, it will take on the winner of No. 4 Georgia and No. 13 Oklahoma in the other Super Regional.

Last season, Michigan bowed out in the round of 32 when it lost to the eventual national champion Texas Longhorns, 4-0. This season, however, the Wolverines are ranked as the fifth-best team in the country and are better positioned to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

Other teams to qualify for the round of 16 include:

Tennessee

Texas A&M

Stanford

Ohio State

UCLA

Iowa State

NC State

Auburn

North Carolina

Florida

Pepperdine

Texas

---

