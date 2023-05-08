On Saturday afternoon, the Michigan women's tennis team defeated Notre Dame in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, 4-1. The Wolverines breezed past the Fighting Irish to advance to the round of 16 for the 10th time since 2010.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GZWVsaW5nIFNVUEVSITxicj48YnI+TWljaGlnYW4gaXMgaGVhZGVk IHRvIG5leHQgd2VlayYjMzk7cyBzdXBlciByZWdpb25hbCByb3VuZCAocmln aHQgYmFjayBoZXJlIGF0IHRoZSBWVEMhKSB3aXRoIGEgNC0xIHNlY29uZC1y b3VuZCB3aW4gb3ZlciBOb3RyZSBEYW1lPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvQmx1ZT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvQmx1ZTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL05DQUFUZW5uaXM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNOQ0FBVGVubmlzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vVmF0TXpJV1phMCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1ZhdE16SVda YTA8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWljaGlnYW4gV29tZW4mIzM5O3MgVGVubmlz IChAVU1pY2hXVGVubmlzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L1VNaWNoV1Rlbm5pcy9zdGF0dXMvMTY1NDk5MDU0NzY4ODQ4ODk2MD9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgNiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

In singles, Michigan's Jaedan Brown knocked off Notre Dame's Julia Andreach, 6-4, 6-4 in No. 2 singles, while Julia Fliegner secured a win for U-M at No. 3 singles, 6-3, 1-6, 6-1.

Meanwhile, in doubles, Brown and Andrea Cerdan bested Notre Dame's best duo at No. 1 doubles by a score of 7-5. At No. 2 doubles, Fliegner and her partner, Lily Jones, cruised past the No. 2 doubles team of the Fighting Irish to help secure the win.

Michigan's win over Notre Dame came after a dominant performance over the Horizon League's Youngstown State in the NCAA Tournament opener. The Wolverines beat the Penguins, 4-0, and they've lost just one match in the tournament so far.

Head coach Ronni Bernstein and the 5th-ranked Wolverines will now host 12th-ranked Virginia in the round of 16. The match will take place on Saturday, May 13 at 1 p.m. at the Varsity Tennis Center in Ann Arbor.

Should Michigan win, it will take on the winner of No. 4 Georgia and No. 13 Oklahoma in the other Super Regional.

Last season, Michigan bowed out in the round of 32 when it lost to the eventual national champion Texas Longhorns, 4-0. This season, however, the Wolverines are ranked as the fifth-best team in the country and are better positioned to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.