Throughout his time in Ann Arbor, wide receiver Cornelius Johnson has always been an underrated player. Johnson has always had all the tools to be an elite receiver, and he flashed those tools with an unbelievable NFL Draft Combine performance.

Relative Athletic Score or RAS, combines all testing metrics used at the combine and creates a set of data points to rank performances.

Johnson first caught attention with his 4.45 40 yard dash, better than many expected. At 6’2 6/8” and 212 LBs, Johnson has NFL size and speed. His RAS score of 9.90 ranks 32nd out of nearly 40 years of WRs testing at the combine.

Michigan’s leading receiver in 2020 and 2021, Johnson has been instrumental to the Wolverine’s success, including a legendary two touchdown performance against Ohio State in 2022.

Johnson surely raised his draft stock Saturday with his performance.