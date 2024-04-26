Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy heard his name come off the board in Thursday night's first round of the NFL Draft with the Minnesota Vikings selecting him No. 10 overall.

Considering U-M's lengthy history of draft success, having a player selected in 86 straight drafts, McCarthy was the program's highest-selected quarterback since Jim Harbaugh.

Yahoo Sports graded each pick in the first round, with draft grades varying from A+ to a handful of F's.

How did Yahoo grade the Vikings selection of McCarthy? Read on to find out.

Getting the quarterback without having to move up too far in the draft is a solid result for the Vikings. It may not be the quarterback they originally wanted, but it's still a solid prospect to build around and he's walking into a great situation. Grade: B+

You can also watch the Yahoo crew break down the selection in the video embedded below.