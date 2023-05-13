One of the main reasons that Youssef Khayat chose to come to Michigan is because of the Wolverines' pedigree of being an NCAA Tournament team.

The tournament is something he enjoyed watching growing up, even all the way from Lebanon and France where he had to stay up late or wake up early in order to catch any game. Michigan always had his eye in tournament time.

"I remember when I was in France, I was watching this same team, this same program in 2021 when they had Franz (Wagner)," Khayat said on a recent episode of Defend the Block podcast. "I was rooting for them because I was a Franz fan growing up. I watched that UCLA game, it was a late game for me but I stayed awake. It was a tough one for me sure. Looking back to it and I am here right now is something crazy."

His first year with the program didn't exactly go as planned as he saw limited playing time and the Wolverines had a difficult season, missing the cut for the NCAA Tournament and having an early exit in the NIT.

After a full year of growth and looking forward to a full offseason of growth in his physical shape and his game, Khayat is ready to contribute and ready to remove the sour taste everyone in the U-M program has about missing the tournament this year.

"Playing in the NCAA Tournament is crazy and I would've hoped to make it this year," Khayat said. "The goal next year for me and the guys next year is to make it. Not just to make it, to compete and to win. I think competing in it isn't enough. I think that's part of our culture.

"Being able to change this program and our drought of not winning is something me and the guys take incredible pride in. That's our goal next year.