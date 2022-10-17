Michigan freshman Youssef Khayat's recruiting and eventual arrival in Ann Arbor isn't your run-of-the-mill recruitment process, far from it. In fact, as an international prospect, he hadn't met anyone from the basketball program until he met up with the team during its trip to Paris.

Khayat, who spoke with reporters for the first time during U-M's Media Day, is certainly happy with the choice he made.

"I've heard a lot of good things about Michigan," Khayat said. "I've followed Michigan my whole life. Just being here is a great honor for me. When they recruited me, I was pretty excited about it. When Coach Juwan texts you, it's a blessing. You can see the whole staff is very experienced. Just being here is a big honor for me."

As for the recruitment itself from Juwan Howard, Khayat's conversations with Howard were one of the major reasons why he chose the Wolverines.

It started with a few texts, then a Zoom call.

From there, as they say, the rest is history.

"We texted for a bit to set up the Zoom call," Khayat said. "For the Zoom call, it was pretty natural. That's why I liked it. It wasn't that big, I wasn't talking the NBA coach, the NBA player. I was talking to someone that really meant a lot to me. I can see that he is genuine. I'm excited."

As for Howard himself, he has thoroughly enjoyed his time getting to know the kid they call 'Yo-Yo'.

While the two, as well as the entire program, are still feeling each other out and learning from one another, Howard appreciated how organically Khayat became part of the team.

It wasn't forced, it came naturally.

And Howard finds that to be a beautiful thing.

"It was great," Howard said. "I've had a lot of conversations with him on the phone, Zoom calls, and couldn't wait to get the opportunity to see him in person. And I just recall when we are in Paris, and knowing what time he was going to arrive, you know, I was waiting downstairs in the lobby. And, you know, it wasn't playing, it was happening so organically, where the guys were coming downstairs. I don't know how they found out what time he was arriving.

"And it was just beautiful to see how they all wanted to be there to welcome them. Not waiting for the next morning because he arrived at night. But being there when he touched the hotel lobby floor. I'm happy our team accepted him. And I'm also excited about how he's adjusted thus far."