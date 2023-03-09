Former Michigan shooting guard Zac Irvin is back in the NBA G League, joining the G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets, the Grand Rapids Gold.

Irvin has bounced around since departing from Michigan in 2017, playing for multiple G League teams and overseas in places like the Dominican Republic, Italy, Mexico, Taiwan, and more.

The NBA G League is a great place for players to get exposure to professional teams, as 28 of the 30 teams are direct affiliates of NBA franchises. According to the G League website, a record 47% of players on NBA start-of-season rosters for 2022-2023 had former G League experience. Pascal Siakam, Rudy Gobert, and Jordan Poole are some names you may recognize, but every NBA team has at least one G League alumni on their roster this season.

Irvin played in 142 games for Michigan from 2013-2017, starting 104 of them. He racked up 4,225 minutes, which is fourth all-time for the Wolverines, and sits at 13th in all-time scoring with 1,610 career points in the Maize and Blue.