News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-26 21:27:56 -0500') }} football Edit

2020 Rivals100 WR LV Bunkley-Shelton On Why Michigan Is A Top School

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Analyst

Michigan is still in the market for another wide receiver this recruiting cycle.

And it appears the Wolverines are starting to make a push for four-star 2020 Gardena (Calif.) Serra pass catcher LV Bunkley-Shelton.

Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60

California WR LV Bunkley-Shelton named Michigan a finalist.
California WR LV Bunkley-Shelton named Michigan a finalist. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Michigan actually extended an offer to Bunkley-Shelton last year. With the cycle winding down, the Wolverines have reengaged with the talented wide out.

“I’m just now starting to rebuild a relationship with the staff,” Bunkley-Shelton said. “But mostly the message I receive is come be great.”

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}