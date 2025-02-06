Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Haywood makes it official

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
NSD and Michigan picked up a huge commitment from Ty Haywood. U-M lands the #6 overall OL, what does it mean? Also, U-M has picked up momentum over the past two months. Here is a look at where the U-M basketball team sits before Wednesday night's game vs Oregon.
Breakdown
Open 00:00-4:29
Ty Haywood 4:30-31:54
Momentum 31:55-39:00
U-M report card 39:01-46:59
U-M basketball 47:00-1:00:03
---
