Published Feb 6, 2025
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Haywood makes it official
Dennis Fithian  •  Maize&BlueReview
Director of Multimedia
Twitter
@dennisfithian
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

NSD and Michigan picked up a huge commitment from Ty Haywood. U-M lands the #6 overall OL, what does it mean? Also, U-M has picked up momentum over the past two months. Here is a look at where the U-M basketball team sits before Wednesday night's game vs Oregon.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-4:29

Ty Haywood 4:30-31:54

Momentum 31:55-39:00

U-M report card 39:01-46:59

U-M basketball 47:00-1:00:03

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Instagram and BlueSky