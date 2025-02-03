Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: A time to tamper

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli joins the show to discuss a bunch of items about and around Michigan football. Scar looks at a portion of the U-M roster, OSU coaching vacancies, winter conditioning, Matt Rhule not having a spring game and tampering.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-3:07

U-M roster 3:08-11:52

OSU 11:53-18:24

Workout video 18:25-24:33

Nebraska 24:34-32:41

Tampering 32:41:01

Feedback: U-M v NCAA 41:02-47:09