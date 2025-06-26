Vlad Goldin signs two-way NBA contract with Miami Heat

Former Michigan big man Vlad Goldin went undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft. The second round concluded on Thursday night, and the 7-foot prospect from Voronezh, Russia, did not hear his name called.

However, not long after the draft concluded, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Goldin signed a two-way contract with the Miami Heat. Goldin, who spent three years at Florida Atlantic playing under Dusty May, will now return to the Sunshine State to continue his basketball career as a professional.

Goldin started in all 37 of Michigan's games in 2024-25, and he was undoubtedly Michigan's best and most consistent player. He averaged 16.6 points per contest and hauled in 7.0 rebounds in an average of 27.6 minutes.

He shot 60.7 percent from the floor and expanded his game by knocking down 11 3-pointers after not even attempting a single long-range shot in his four-year career prior to arriving at Michigan.

Goldin helped Michigan to a Big Ten Tournament championship, as well as an appearance in the Sweet 16.

NBADraft.net offered a scouting report on Goldin ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft:

"Goldin is a physically imposing, fundamentally sound center who brings reliability and toughness to the interior … Measured at 7’1” and 240 pounds with long arms and a sturdy base, he plays with the kind of physicality and touch that makes him a force around the basket … Averaged 15.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game in 2024–25 while shooting 64.6% from the field—his third straight season shooting over 60% … Offensively, Goldin is a true low-post threat with patient footwork and soft touch on hooks and drop-steps … Uses his size to establish deep position and seal defenders, showing good awareness when mismatches are available … Finishes through contact with either hand and has improved as a passer, especially out of double teams and on short rolls … Screens effectively and has proven himself as a productive roll man, knowing when to slip and where to seal."