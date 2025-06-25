Who's Got Next? Michigan Football Recruiting Heat Wave

Maize & Blue Review's senior editor Trevor McCue hosts Who's Got Next? with Recruiting Insider Aidan Sen.

Michigan Football is on fire on the recruiting trail following a big time visitor weekend with Victors Weekend. Commits, predictions, and moving the needle with big time recruits.

Aidan discusses early returns from the big Michigan Football recruiting weekend and what he's hearing from recruits, coaches, and family. Michigan beating Alabama, Notre Dame, and others.

Titan Davis commitment - our scouting report.

Official visitor returns Jonathan Brown, what it means for Michigan Football running back recruiting including Savion Hiter.

Upcoming commits?

Andre Clarke Donovan Webb Zion Robinson Carter Meadows Julian Walker Calvin Russell III Jackson Samuels Ford Malakai Lee Dorian Barney Zaden Krempin, Deuce Geralds