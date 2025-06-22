LOOK: Sights from Victors Weekend

Published Jun 22, 2025
Here are some of the social media posts and reactions from Michigan Football's massive Victors Weekend.

M&BR will continue to update as more posts and reactions roll in.

Visitor List

5-Star QB Brady Smigiel - Committed to Michigan

4-Star WR Calvin Russell III

4-Star SLOT Jaylen Pile - Committed to Michigan

4-Star TE Matt Ludwig - Committed to Michigan

4-Star OT Zaden Krempin

4-Star OT Malakai Lee

4-Star OT Kelvin Obot

4-Star IOL Bear McWhorter - Committed to Michigan

4-Star DL Titan Davis

4-Star EDGE Carter Meadows

4-Star CB Dorian Barney

4-Star CB Brody Jennings - Committed to Michigan

4-Star SAF Blake Stewart

3-Star TE Mason Bonner - Committed to Michigan

3-Star OT Marky Walbridge

3-Star DL Ben Boulware Jr.

3-Star EDGE Julian Walker

3-Star ATH Jackson Samuels Ford

WR CALVIN RUSSELL III

WR JAYLEN PILE

OT ZADEN KREMPIN

OL BEAR MCWHORTER

EDGE CARTER MEADOWS

CB DORIAN BARNEY

EDGE JULIAN WALKER

ATH JACKSON SAMUELS FORD

TE MATT LUDWIG

