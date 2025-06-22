LOOK: Sights from Victors Weekend

Here are some of the social media posts and reactions from Michigan Football's massive Victors Weekend.
M&BR will continue to update as more posts and reactions roll in.
Visitor List
5-Star QB Brady Smigiel - Committed to Michigan
4-Star WR Calvin Russell III
4-Star SLOT Jaylen Pile - Committed to Michigan
4-Star TE Matt Ludwig - Committed to Michigan
4-Star OT Zaden Krempin
4-Star OT Malakai Lee
4-Star OT Kelvin Obot
4-Star IOL Bear McWhorter - Committed to Michigan
4-Star DL Titan Davis
4-Star EDGE Carter Meadows
4-Star CB Dorian Barney
4-Star CB Brody Jennings - Committed to Michigan
4-Star SAF Blake Stewart
3-Star TE Mason Bonner - Committed to Michigan
3-Star OT Marky Walbridge
3-Star DL Ben Boulware Jr.
3-Star EDGE Julian Walker
3-Star ATH Jackson Samuels Ford
WR CALVIN RUSSELL III
WR JAYLEN PILE
OT ZADEN KREMPIN
OL BEAR MCWHORTER
EDGE CARTER MEADOWS
CB DORIAN BARNEY
EDGE JULIAN WALKER
ATH JACKSON SAMUELS FORD
TE MATT LUDWIG
---
