Morez Johnson Jr. qualifies for Team USA in 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup

Michigan men's basketball forward Morez Johnson Jr. has officially made the cut for Team USA in the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup. Johnson Jr. will represent America alongside 11 of the other best young players in the country.

Johnson Jr., who played his freshman season at Illinois, transferred to Michigan in the offseason and will play for the Wolverines as a sophomore. The rising 6-foot-9, 255-pound sophomore turned 19 years old in late January.

During his freshman season with the Fighting Illini, Johnson Jr. averaged 7.0 points in 17.7 minutes per contest. He played in 30 games for Illinois and started in eight contests. He shot 64.2 percent from the field and hauled in 6.7 rebounds per game.

Michigan sophomore guard L.J. Cason also tried out for the U19 national team, but he missed the cut.

Redshirt freshman forward Oscar Goodman will also be playing in the World Cup. Goodman will represent his native country of New Zealand in the tournament, which is set to begin on Saturday, June 28. Switzerland will host the tournament.

Below is the full list of the 12 players who will represent Team USA in the tournament:

Mikel Brown Jr. (Louisville)

A.J. Dybantsa (BYU)

Caleb Holt (undecided)

Daniel Jacobsen (Purdue)

Jasper Johnson (Kentucky)

Morez Johnson Jr. (Michigan)

Nik Khamenia (Duke)

J.J. Mandaquit (Washington)

Brandon McCoy Jr. (undecided)

Koa Peat (Arizona)

Jordan Smith Jr. (undecided)

Tyran Stokes (undecided)