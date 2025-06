One of Michigan’s longest-standing priority targets in the 2026 class, four-star offensive tackle Zaden Krempin, wrapped up his final official visit over the weekend in Ann Arbor. The Texas native has been on the Wolverines' radar for over a year, and his time on campus gave him a chance to get answers to several key questions about the program, both on and off the field. With the visit now complete, Michigan has positioned itself as a serious contender in Krempin’s recruitment.