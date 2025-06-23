2026 Four-star DL Titan Davis commits to Michigan

Defensive lineman Titan Davis from DeSmet High School in St. Louis, has announced his commitment to Michigan.

The four‑star recruit, rated as the No. 102 overall player and No. 9 defensive lineman in the 2026 class by On3’s Industry Rankings, chose the Wolverines over Alabama after a final official visit to Ann Arbor this past weekend.

According to On3, Davis carried an impressive 93.20 Industry Rating and had trimmed his list to a final four—Alabama, Michigan, Penn State and USC—before narrowing it further to a top two: Michigan and Alabama.

Davis’s official visits followed this schedule: Alabama (May 30), Penn State (June 6), USC (June 13), and finally Michigan (June 20–22). He had also made multiple unofficial visits to Ann Arbor, most recently attending the spring game on April 26, reinforcing Michigan’s sustained interest.

Michigan successfully beat out Alabama for Davis’s commitment.

Davis is a former high school quarterback turned defensive lineman. Currently, an EDGE prospect with a strong frame and good burst off the line, Davis has positional versatility and could play inside in a Kris Jenkins-like role..Now listed around 6-5, 265, he’s trending upward and should be a perfect fit for Michigan's defensive front.