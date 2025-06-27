Former Michigan F Gavin Brindley traded to the Avs

Former Michigan hockey star Gavin Brindley is headed west. The former Wolverine was traded to the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday in a deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets, who selected Brindley with the No. 34 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Colorado sent veterans Charlie Coyle and Miles Wood, along with a 2025 third-round pick and a conditional second-rounder in 2027, to Columbus in exchange for Brindley and draft assets. The Avalanche announced the move Thursday afternoon, signaling their belief in Brindley’s long-term upside.

Brindley, a dynamic forward listed at 5-foot-9, 170 pounds, played two standout seasons at the University of Michigan, where he tallied 91 points in 81 games from 2022 to 2024. He was named Big Ten Player of the Year and an All-American after leading the Wolverines with 25 goals and 28 assists.

After signing his entry-level contract with Columbus in April 2024, Brindley made his NHL debut on April 16 in a game against the Carolina Hurricanes.

In 52 games with Columbus, Brindley registered six goals and 11 assists, adding four playoff games to cap his first professional season.

It might tough for Michigan fans, likely also Red Wings fans, to see Brindley in an Avalanche jersey.