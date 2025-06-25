Danny Wolf selected by Brooklyn Nets with No. 27 overall pick in NBA Draft

Former Michigan forward Danny Wolf has been selected by the Brooklyn Nets with the 27th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Wolf, who spent one season in Ann Arbor after two years with the Yale Bulldogs, will take his talents to the professional ranks after helping Michigan to a Big Ten Tournament championship and a Sweet 16 run in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

In his lone season with the Wolverines, Wolf played and started in every game for Dusty May. The 7-footer averaged 13.2 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 30.5 minutes per game. Wolf oftentimes served as the team's primary ball-handler, which gave Michigan a unique advantage on the offensive end of the court.

Wolf will join a Brooklyn Nets squad that accumulated five first-round draft selections. The former Michigan forward will join Egor Demin (8), Nolan Traore (19), Drake Powell (22) and Ben Saraf (26) as part of the Nets' first-round draft class.

NBADraft.net offered a scouting report on Wolf heading into the draft:

"Wolf is a jack of all trades offensively that has a guard skill set paired with a center’s build… Most outstanding parts of his game are his rare mix of mobility and size that allows him to create for himself and others from the perimeter to the low post… There aren’t many fives who have the speed to keep up with him when he has a full head of steam… Wolf has the passing accuracy and vision to survey the court from anywhere and find the open man, even through traffic… Height allows him to see over the entire court and dish out passes anywhere, leading to Wolf being one of the premier pick and roll players in the Big Ten."