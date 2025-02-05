2025 Rivals Top100 OL Ty Haywood commits to Michigan

The 78th ranked player in the 2025 class, offensive lineman Ty Haywood, has committed to Michigan.

Haywood was previously committed to Alabama. Rumors of his potential flip to Michigan began before the early signing day, but Haywood elected to wait until the February signing period.

Haywood decommitted from Alabama on Jan. 14.

The Texas native was also reportedly considering Texas Tech and Florida State, among others. Haywood visited Michigan on over the Jan. 17 weekend.

The 2025 class now includes offensive linemen Haywood, Andrew Babalola, Avery Gach, and Kaden Strayhorn. Haywood is considered a talented and physically advanced enough prospect that he may be able to compete for a role in the two-deep, or potentially starting, when he joins the team in the summer.

His commitment gives Michigan the #6 class in the 2025 team recruiting rankings.