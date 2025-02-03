Biff Poggi returns to Michigan

After weeks of rumors, former Michigan associate head coach Biff Poggi is listed in the Michigan employee directory, signaling his official return to the Wolverines staff.

Poggi attended Michigan's game vs. Northwestern, and when asked about the potential reunion, head coach Sherrone Moore said it was "definitely a possibility."

M&BR had reported back in December that Poggi had already begun doing some work for Michigan and that an official return seemed imminent. Poggi took some time off before jumping back in.

This will be Poggi's third stint with the program after serving as an analyst during the 2016 season and as Jim Harbaugh's right-hand man during the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

In the previous two seasons, Poggi was the head coach at Charlotte, posting a 6-16 record.

Poggi is a high school legend in the DMV area after coaching at The Gilman School for nearly 30 years, and then a successful stint at Maryland powerhouse St. Frances Academy 2017-20.

Jim Harbaugh credited a lot of his late success at Michigan to having coaches like Moore and Poggi to go to, something Moore arguably lacked last season. With the addition of Chip Lindsey as offensive coordinator and Poggi as associate head coach, Moore will have coaches with head coach experience on staff.

Poggi had been a monster for recruiting, helping open the Maryland pipeline for Michigan. Blake Corum, Derrick Moore, and Jaishawn Barham are St. Frances alums.