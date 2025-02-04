Former Wolverine Brandon Graham on track to play in Super Bowl

Former Michigan Wolverine and current Philadelphia Eagle Brandon Graham is expected to return from injury and play in Super Bowl 59.

Graham returned to practice for the Eagles last week for the first time since tearing his triceps on Nov. 24 against the Rams. The injury was expected to be season-ending, but now Graham appears on track to play in the season's biggest game.

During Super Bowl Media Days on Monday, Graham told reporters that he is "excited to be able to play" in the game. He still needs to stay healthy through practice this week but now hopes to play.

“I'm feeling good,” Graham said Monday. "I’m excited to be able to play in this game. Just enjoying the moment.”

Although Graham was labeled as out for the season, he worked with the possibility of playing in this game on his mind.

“When I got hurt, I saw it as a possibility,” he said. “I talked to people and they said it was a possibility. I rehabbed as hard as I could. So when the time came they would give me the chance. If they didn’t feel like I could bring something, they wouldn’t waste their time activating me."

This would be Graham's third appearance in a Super Bowl. He played for the Eagles two years ago when they lost to the Chiefs, but only in a limited role. Seven years ago, Graham became a Philly hero with a strip sack of fellow Wolverine Tom Brady late in the game. It was the Eagles first ever Super Bowl title.

Graham is one of four players left from that winning team.