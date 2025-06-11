Michigan Recruiting Board Reset: Wide Receivers

CJ Sadler (top left), Zion Robinson (top right), Travis Johnson (bottom left), and Jaylen Pile (bottom right)

Michigan's Defensive Line Coach Lou Esposito has been hot on the recruiting trail recently, securing commitments from coveted prospects McHale Blade, Alister Vallejo, and Tariq Boney. This continues a trend of success in landing top defensive linemen, reinforced by the recent NFL Draft achievements of Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant. Conversely, recruiting remains a significant challenge for Wide Receivers Coach Ron Bellamy. Last season, Tyler Morris led Wolverine wideouts with a modest 248 yards and 5 touchdowns, hindering Bellamy's pitch for NFL-level development. However, with 2025's top recruit, QB Bryce Underwood, now on board, new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey aims to shift the narrative. Several 2026 wide receiver prospects are now strongly considering Michigan, with potential commitments on the horizon.

Jaylen Pile is Michigan's sole wide receiver commit in the 2026 class, embodying the type of player the program has recently prioritized. While lacking elite athleticism, Pile excels at maximizing yardage through tactical route running and aggressive catching. The 6'1", 180-pound prospect, projected as a collegiate slot receiver, has remained exceptionally firm in his commitment to the Wolverines. Despite offers from closer programs like Oklahoma, Houston, and Tulsa, Pile is eager to get on campus and contribute for U-M on the field as soon as possible. Commitment Likelihood: Committed Competition: N/A

Michigan's pursuit of CJ Sadler has been tough to follow; after Bryce Underwood committed last fall, it seemed Sadler might join the Wolverines any day, but nothing materialized. Talks have since cooled, per sources, due to some off-field issues, and Sadler has made official visits to Maryland and North Carolina, with Colorado scheduled, and no current plans for an Ann Arbor visit, which, despite his proximity to campus, raises questions. Still, I believe Sadler will commit to Michigan due to his strong connections with the coaching staff and players, and I doubt the staff will let such an elite in-state prospect slip away. Commitment Likelihood: Moderate-High Competition: Colorado, Maryland, North Carolina

The wide receiver recruit with whom Michigan has built up the most momentum over recent weeks is undoubtedly Zion Robinson. Robinson was on campus for his second visit during his recruitment process on May 30th for an official visit, which, by all accounts, went extremely positively. Per sources, Michigan held the lead for the Texas native coming out of that visit, with the program's chances further boosted by Robinson's decision not to take an official visit to TCU, a program with which he has numerous family links. While Miami poses a serious threat to Ron Bellamy's hopes of securing the 6'4", 180-pounder, the Wolverines are well-positioned to eventually land a commitment here. Commitment Likelihood: High Competition: Miami, Stanford

Travis Johnson's recruitment, much like CJ Sadler's, has been tricky to gauge. The Virginia native just had impactful official visits to South Carolina and Penn State. Because of this, it's crucial for Ron Bellamy and the Michigan staff to make a strong impression during Johnson's official visit to Ann Arbor this upcoming weekend. If last weekend's successful visits are any indication, the Wolverines have a real chance to secure his commitment. Commitment Likelihood: Moderate Competition: Penn State, South Carolina, Virginia Tech

Sequel Patterson is among several highly recruited 2027 prospects who recently reclassified to the 2026 class. Previously a consensus Top 100 prospect for 2027, the 6'0", 165-pounder now enters the 2026 class as a Top 200 recruit according to Rivals. Though it's early, Michigan appears to be involved in Patterson's recruitment. Following his reclassification, he told reporters that he was very high on Michigan, along with Clemson, Tennessee, and in-state South Carolina. Ron Bellamy and the staff will aim to secure an official visit from Patterson to gain momentum in this recruitment. Commitment Likelihood: Low-Moderate Competition: Clemson, South Carolina, Tennessee

Jerquaden Guilford, a highly-touted former Penn State commit, recently completed an official visit to Ann Arbor and indicated he "saw everything he needed to see." This positive feedback suggests that U-M is now a serious contender in the Illinois native's recruitment. While Guilford has upcoming official visits to Tennessee and Ohio State—two schools that have been recruiting him for a much longer period—Michigan is hoping to make a strong impression. If Guilford remains uncommitted after those visits, Ron Bellamy will be looking to secure his commitment for the Wolverines. Commitment Likelihood: Moderate Competition: Ohio State, Ole Miss, Tennessee

Michigan intends to continue its recruitment of wide receiver Tristen Keys through the conclusion of the current recruiting cycle. General Manager Sean Magee and the coaching staff recognize the critical need to provide quarterback Bryce Underwood with skilled offensive playmakers who can gain separation and simplify his role. At 6'2" and 185 pounds, Keys perfectly embodies this ideal: a true outside wide receiver with significant NFL potential. While NIL considerations will undeniably play a major role, and the extent of the program's allocated funds for the wide receiver position remains unclear, it would be shortsighted to dismiss Michigan's chances of flipping another five-star prospect from LSU. Commitment Likelihood: Very Low Competition: LSU, Miami, Ole Miss, Tennessee