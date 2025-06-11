Michigan Offer "Means the World" to Louis Esposito

In March 2024, newly appointed Head Coach Sherrone Moore announced the hiring of Lou Esposito as Michigan's defensive line coach. Esposito quickly became one of Michigan's most respected staffers, playing a significant role in the development of first-round NFL Draft picks Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant. Now, the Esposito name is once again creating buzz for Michigan fans, this time through Coach Lou's son, Louis. On Wednesday, Assistant Coach Grant Newsome extended an offer to Louis Esposito, a 6'5", 260-pound offensive lineman from Saline High School, located less than a 30-minute drive from Ann Arbor. Louis is poised to become a household name for Wolverines fans in the coming years as he looks to forge his own legacy.