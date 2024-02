With the coaching turnover at Michigan, players entering the portal has been expected, but there have not been many entries beyond Reece Atteberry. Michigan saw it’s first loss from the 2024 signee class with ATH Jaden Smith requesting his release.

Smith is a linebacker/safety hybrid from Charlotte, NC. Smith was largely unknown before his Michigan offer but saw his rankings rise to end the year.

With a release from his National Letter of Intent, Smith is free to sign with another program.