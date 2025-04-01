Michigan guard Tre Donaldson enters Transfer Portal after one year at U-M

Michigan basketball guard Tre Donaldson has entered the Transfer Portal, Maize and Blue Review has learned. The former Wolverine spent one season in Ann Arbor after playing two years at Auburn.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound junior guard from Tallahassee, Florida, started and played in every game for Michigan this season, averaging 11.3 points per game and 4.1 assists and 3.5 rebounds.

Donaldson was arguably a top-three player on a Michigan team that experienced a complete turnaround from the 8-24 record it had a season ago. The Wolverines finished 27-10 overall this season, and Donaldson was a major key in Michigan winning as many games as it did.

Donaldson will best be remembered for his clutch late-game shots during Michigan's postseason run. Most notably, he scored a game-winning basket with 0.4 seconds left on the game clock in Michigan's 81-80 win over Maryland in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals.

After one season in Ann Arbor, Donaldson will be on the hunt for his third school in four years.