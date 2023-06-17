Michigan's run on the recruiting trail this summer has been incredible, but they came in second place Saturday. 2024 athlete Boo Carter has committed to his home school Tennesee over Michigan, Colorado, and others.

Carter is a top 50 overall player in the 2024 class, and the #1 player in Tennessee.

The term freak athlete can get thrown around too much at times, but it truly applies to Carter's case. At Chattanooga Christian, Carter played wide receiver, running back, safety, and anywhere else he was asked. He has transferred to Bradley Central for his senior season, and the current expectation is he will play wide receiver and safety.

While both Tennesee and Michigan are recruiting Carter with a secondary coach and their defensive coordinator, Michigan made a pitch called the "Jabrill Peppers role". Essentially leaving the door open for Carter to play both sides of the ball, and potentially be a special teams specialist as well. Michigan doesn't make promises on the recruiting trail, and ultimately development and time determine a player's path, but the option had to be intriguing for Carter.

It will be interesting to see if the commitment ends the recruitment of Carter or if both programs continue to push for the top recruit as if nothing happened. Many expect the recruitment of Carter could go all the way up to signing day.



