Who's Got Next? Michigan Football Summer Recruiting

Michigan football is entering the summer, coming off weeks of the staff not being on the road as part of an imposed recruiting restriction.

The Michigan staff is playing catch-up. Who are the priorities, and where do things stand with some of Michigan Football's top targets?

Aidan Sen discusses early returns from the staff being on the road, what he's hearing from recruits, coaches, and family. Players are finalizing their official visit schedules.

How does Michigan stand with recruits ahead of their trip to Ann Arbor? Plenty of new offers went out, including some big-time flip targets. Where do things stand with running back recruiting? Can Tony Alford close with his top target?