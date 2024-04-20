One of Michigan's top targets for the 2025 class, in-state offensive lineman Avery Gach, has narrowed down his list of schools to four.

Gach's top 4 include only Big Ten programs with Michigan, Ohio State, Michigan State, and Wisconsin.

Gach visited Michigan this weekend for the Maize vs Blue Spring Game. He has been to Michigan three times already this year. Gach has visited Michigan more than any other school followed by Michigan State.



Currently playing left tackle in high school, the 6'5" lineman projects as an elite run blocker on the interior. How his frame develops could alter projections, but it's hard not to think of recent Michigan greats like Zak Zinter, Trevor Keegan, and Ben Bredeson when you watch Gach play.

Keeping an in-state product like Gach while beating out rivals Michigan State and Ohio State, would be a massive win on the trail for head coach Sherrone Moore and offensive line coach Grant Newsome.



