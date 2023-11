Smith announced his decision to commit to the Wolverines via X (formerly Twitter) in a post on Tuesday morning.

The announcement from Smith comes about a week and a half after he took an unofficial visit to Ann Arbor on Nov. 4 to take in Michigan’s win against Purdue.

Smith came away impressed with his gameday experience at the Big House and his time spent on campus, which helped lead to him making the decision to become a Wolverine.

With Smith’s commitment, he becomes the third recruit to join Michigan’s class of 2025, joining defensive end Bobby Kanka and defensive back Chris Ewald Jr.