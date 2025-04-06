Hail to the Podcast: Spring Intel

The Maize & Blue Review crew of Josh Henschke, Trevor McCue, and Brock Heilig break down all the latest intel around Michigan Football's spring practices.

Sherrone Moore and Michigan football are deep into spring practices and there are plenty of rumblings about rising players, depth chart battles, and more. We'll break down the Michigan Football depth chart and all the latest intel we've heard at each position.

New look Michigan Football offense under Chip Lindsey. The Bryce Underwood hype. Mike Keene's injury and potential return. RB room elite again with Justice Haynes and Jordan Marshall. The WR room with Donaven McCulley, Fred Moore, Semaj Morgan, and more. Expectations at tight end with Marlin Klein and Hogan Hansen. The offensive line depth chart and battles featuring Evan Link, Andrew Sprague, Andrew Babalola, Giovanni El Hadi, Nathan Efobi, and more.

The Michigan Football defense is confident in year 2 with Wink Martindale. Veteran defensive line with Derrick Moore, Rayshaun Benny, Damon Payne, Tre Williams, and TJ Guy. The hype is back for Jaishawn Barham. The secondary pecking order with Zeke Berry, Jyaire Hill, Shamari Earls, and more. Mason Curtis playing nickel and what it means for the future of the Michigan Football defense. Rod Moore's injury and potential return.

