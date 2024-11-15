2025 Rivals50 commit Trey McKenney officially signs with Michigan

Just six days after committing to Dusty May and the Michigan Wolverines, the Michigan basketball program has announced that elite in-state prospect Trey McKenney has officially signed with the program.

McKenney, a class of 2025 recruit, was the third player to commit to May in the 2025 class, but he becomes the first player to officially sign with the program.

"Trey embodies everything it means to be a Michigan Man," May said. "He comes from a family of strong faith and high character. He has been taught how to play the game the right way and values competition. His versatility as a big, strong guard is going to be a tremendous asset to our program."

McKenney is a four-star recruit out of Flint, Michigan. He's the 19th-ranked player in the nation and the No. 7 player at his position. As a junior at Orchard Lake St. Mary's last year, McKenney led his team to a 27-1 record and a Division I state championship.

He averaged 22.8 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists en route to the state title.

Michigan is still awaiting signed NLIs from small forward commits Winters Grady and Oscar Goodman.