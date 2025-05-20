Four-star TE Matt Ludwig commits to Michigan

Michigan Football has secured a significant commitment for its 2026 recruiting class with the addition of four-star tight end Matt Ludwig from Billings West High School in Montana.

After not being on the trail for the last few weeks due to recruiting restrictions, Michigan made a big splash coming back with Ludwig.

Standing at 6-foot-4.5 and weighing 240 pounds, Ludwig is ranked as the No. 5 tight end nationally and the top player in Montana, according to On3. Rivals also recognizes him as a four-star prospect.

A Strategic Fit for Michigan's Offense

Ludwig's commitment aligns with Michigan's recent success at the tight end position. Colston Loveland, a standout tight end for the Wolverines, was a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears. During his time at Michigan, Loveland set the single-season reception record for a tight end and earned All-American honors.

Ludwig expressed enthusiasm about joining Michigan, stating:

"Love Michigan. Have a great relationship with the coaches, especially Coach Casula. Really like the way they use a Tight End and how they see me fitting into their offense."

He also highlighted the environment and coaching during his visit:

"Loved the environment at Michigan. It was great to see Coach Casula teach techniques and to watch practice."

Recruitment Journey and Visits

Ludwig's recruitment was highly competitive, with over 20 scholarship offers. He narrowed his choices to four schools: Michigan, Georgia, Tennessee, and Texas Tech. His official visits currently scheduled:

Tennessee: Official visit on May 30, 2025

Georgia: Official visit on June 6, 2025

Texas Tech: Official visit on June 13, 2025

Michigan: Official visit on June 20, 2025

His decision to commit to Michigan reflects the program's strong reputation for developing tight ends and the relationships built during the recruitment process.