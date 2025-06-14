Michigan earns commitment from 2026 long snapper Colton Dermer

On Saturday afternoon, Michigan received a commitment from star long snapper prospect Colton Dermer. Dermer announced the news on his X account.

"A life long dream come true!!" Dermer wrote. "Incredibly proud to announce I am 100% COMMITTED TO THE UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN! A special thanks to my parents who helped me chase my dream."

Dermer announced on Friday evening that he received an official scholarship offer from J.B. Brown and the Michigan coaching staff. Less than 24 hours later, the five-star long snapper announced his commitment to the Wolverines.

At 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds, Dermer is ranked as a five-star long snapper according to Kohl's kicking, and he's the sixth-ranked long snapper in the class. Here's what Kohl's had to say about Dermer's game:

"Dermer is a prospect in the 2026 class with elite snapper talent, great size, and tremendous athleticism. He rips the cover off the ball with impressive velocity and extremely tight ball rotation. At the 2025 Kohl’s Spring Western Showcase, Dermer finished with an average snap time of .66 seconds and ran a 4.93-second 40-yard dash. He has the talent and attributes needed to be a scholarship snapper."

Dermer joins the following prospects in Michigan's 2026 recruiting class:

DL Alister Vallejo

EDGE McHale Blade

TE Mason Bonner

TE Matt Ludwig

QB Brady Smigiel

EDGE Tariq Boney

OL Bear McWhorter

WR Jaylen Pile

DB Brody Jennings